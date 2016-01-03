Nandamuri Balakrishna made me feel comfortable on sets: Gautham Kurup

Actor Gautham Kurup, who shared screen space with Nandamuri Balakrishna in forthcoming Telugu actioner “Dictator”, says the latter ensured that he was absolutely comfortable on the sets. Actor Gautham Kurup, who shared screen space with Nandamuri Balakrishna in forthcoming Telugu actioner “Dictator”, says the latter ensured that he was absolutely comfortable on the sets.

“It was wonderful working with him. He insisted that I call him Bala, and not refer to him as sir. Not only was he friendly, but he also encouraged me to work in more Telugu films. He made me feel so comfortable,” Gautham, who plays one of the baddies in the film, told IANS.

The movie, which is directed by Sriwass, marks Gautham’s debut in Telugu filmdom.

“I have a brief role. Bala and I have two scenes. Though it’s a small role, I didn’t mind taking it up because it was important for me to start my Telugu innings with the right project. I couldn’t have got a better film,” he said.

“Dictator”, which also stars Anjali and Sonal Chauhan, is slated for release on January 13.

Gautham, who has worked in Tamil films such as “Thuppakki” and “Nerungi Vaa Muthamidathe”, is in talks for several projects.

His debut Hindi film “Bhanwarey” is gearing up for release.

