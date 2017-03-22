Nagarjuna’s heroine Seerat Kapoor goes topless, we are speechless. See pics

Seerat Kapoor to share screen space with Nagarjuna Akkineni. Seerat Kapoor to share screen space with Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Telugu actor Seerat Kapoor has become the talk of the town because of her new sizzling photoshoot that makes us curious to know about this new found hottie in the film industry. A lot may not be knowing her but we assure that you would instantly start following Seerat, once you have a look at her Instagram account. Well, the actor has gone topless for her recent photo shoot and we must tell you, it is not safe for work.

Seerat made her debut in the Telugu film industry in 2014 with Run Raja Run. However, since the beginning of her career she has been choosy about the films she would want to work in, and finally, after a long time, she chose to work in Nagarjuna Akkineni’s project Raaju Gaari Gadhi’s sequel.

Sharing a picture from behind the scenes of the film, the actor wrote, “Can’t wait to put together your dose of entertainment. Can’t wait to see you all in splits! Send us your love people, the whole of us for the whole of you.” Seerat would be playing the character of Suhanisa in the film, and we are sure she will be flooded with many projects after this horror-comedy.

By the way, you will be surprised to know that Seerat has a connect with Ranbir Kapoor’s hit flick, Rockstar. Apparently, the actor was the assistant choreographer in Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar in 2011.

Raju Gaari Gadhi 2 is sequel of 2015 release with the same name. The film has been directed by Omkar and also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a cameo apart from Nagarjuna and Seerat.

“I had a desire to play the character of a mentalist since a long time and I am slowly changing myself for the roles. The bracelet, neck chain and my shoes, all these are a part of my changeover,” Nagarjuna said about his role in an interview to a leading daily.

