Nagarjuna Akkineni celebrates 25 years of togetherness with wife Amala. See pics

Nagarjuna shared an adorable picture with Amala on their wedding anniversary eve. Nagarjuna shared an adorable picture with Amala on their wedding anniversary eve.

Nagarjuna Akkineni, the evergreen actor from the South industry, celebrated the silver jubilee of his married life with actor Amala. The couple has completed 25 years of togetherness, which in itself is a reason to celebrate not only for the family but also his fans who have stood by him through his thick and thin. The 57-year-old actor took to Twitter to thank his wife for staying strong with him for so long and his fans for all the love that they have been showering on the family.

The Raju Gari Gadhi 2 actor shared a lovely picture with his wife and wrote, “25 years of bliss!!thank you Amala!!♥️thank you all for the love and wishes.” Akhil, the younger son of the couple, shared another picture and wrote, “Happy anniversary to the best parts of my life. You inspire me every day. Love you guys so much.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is soon to join the Akkineni family after getting married to Nagarjuna’s elder son Naga Chaitanya this year, re-shared the picture of Nagarjuna on her Twitter account.

Nagarjuna and Amala’s love story is not unknown to all those who are film fanatics. The two have starred in six films together and their film, Shiva, is considered one of their big hits.

25 years of bliss!!thank you Amala!!♥️thank you all for the love and wishes🙏pic.twitter.com/kHwxbdD7wg — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 11, 2017

Nagarjuna, who was earlier married to actor Venkatesh’s sister, got married to Amala in 1992. While Nagarjuna continued to work in the industry and his children — Chaitanya and Akhil — followed suit, Amala kept herself away from the silver screen till 2012. Now the actor would appear in an upcoming Malayalam film with Manju Warrier. The title of the film is yet to be announced.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd