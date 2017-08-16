Naga Chaitanya announces his next release, reveals first look

Naga Chaitanya’s next Savyasachi has been directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Naga Chaitanya’s next Savyasachi has been directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

Naga Chaitanya and director Chandoo Mondeti are teaming up again after their successful outing Premam. The duo is coming up with an action entertainer Savyasachi. The title Savyasachi means a person who has the ability to carry out any sort of work with both hands. In the first look, Naga can be seen holding two arrows in his hands, which hints that this film too will be an action entertainer.

It seems that after exploring the romantic genre for a long time, Chaitanya wants to foray into new genres. The actor took to Twitter and shared the poster with his fans. He wrote, “Excited to be back with Chandoo and @MythriOfficial supporting us .. my next is #Savyasachi .. shoot starts this September.”

While the film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, there are no details about who would be the leading lady in the film. For now, Chaitanya is waiting for the release of Yuddham Sharanam.

Yuddham Sharanam is directed by debutant Krishna Marimuthu and is bankrolled by Sai Korrapati under the banner of Varahi Chalana Chitram. The film is expected to hit the screens soon. Earlier, it was reported that the film will hit the screens on August 18 but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Now, it is being said that the film release has been pushed to September.

Excited to be back with Chandoo and @MythriOfficial supporting us .. my next is #Savyasachi .. shoot starts this September pic.twitter.com/qfZvQrxywA — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) August 16, 2017

It will be Chaitanya’s second film this year, following Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam, also starring Rakul Preet. The family-drama that released earlier this year was declared a blockbuster at the box office.

While Chaitanya is keeping himself busy with projects, his fans are waiting for his wedding with fiancée Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two will tie the knot in October.

