Mohanlal fans troll Kamaal R Khan, KRK says he is a bigger star than this ‘joker’

When Mohanlal announced on social media that he would essay the character of Bheem in the epic Rs 1000 crore budget film Mahabharata, self-proclaimed number one film critic Kamaal R Khan did what he does best — ranting. He took to Twitter, shared a photo of the southern superstar and said if Mohanlal plays the role of Bheem, it would be a huge insult to the Mahabharata character. “People pls see this Chota Bheem. It will be the biggest insult of Bheem if this joker plays role of greatest Bheem(sic),” he wrote.

He later went on to share his idea of the cast he felt would be best suited for the role. “There is only one super star Prabhas (Bahubali) in India, who can play my favourite character greatest Bheem of #Mahabharata! Good night!(sic),” he said on Twitter.

“Starcast of #Mahabharatha- Prabhas- Bheem, Rana- Duryodhan, Aamir- Arjun, SRK-Karan, Ranbir-Abhimanyu, Salman-Eklavya, Deepika-Dropadi!(sic),” he added.

People pls see this Chota Bheem. It will be a biggest insult of Bheem if this joker plays role of greatest Bheem. pic.twitter.com/9MhsEXMVq2 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 19, 2017

He did not just stop there and went on to include himself in his hypothetical cast list.

” I would love to play Role of Krishna in #Mahabharata because he was also from Mathura UP like I am from UP,” he claimed on Twitter.

I would love to play Role of Krishna in #Mahabharata because he was also from Mathura UP like I am from UP. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 19, 2017

Fans of the National Award-winning actor Mohanlal, however, could not keep calm after he insulted one of their favourite public figures of the film industry. Faced with an immediate backlash on Twitter, KRK didn’t back down, instead he went on to claim why he is a bigger star than Mohanlal. “U idiot fans of @Mohanlal Aka Laalten Aka Chota Bheem, he has 1.7million follower n I have 3.7million. Calculate to know who is bigger star,(sic)” he said based on the number of Twitter followers and also added, “U idiot fans of Mohanlal, even Madhur Bhandarkar has got 3national awards + Padma Shri, who is not worth of Ghanta award also. So fuck off (sic).”

U idiot fans of Mohanlal, even Madhur Bhandarkar has got 3national awards + Padma Shri, who is not worth of Ghanta award also. So fuck off. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 19, 2017

U idiot fans of @Mohanlal Aka Laalten Aka Chota Bheem, he has 1.7million follower n I have 3.7million. Calculate to know who is bigger star. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 19, 2017

Mohanlal is using Facebook n it’s proof how old fashioned he is n of course his fans are lukkhas, Mawalis, uneducated who also use Facebook. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 20, 2017

Modern, intelligent and educated ppl use @twitter while Mawalis, uneducated and old thinking ppl like Mohanlal still use Facebook only. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 20, 2017

@kamaalrkhan And you’hv got a varified twitter account for ur higher qualification like Ph.D in Bekchodi..mar ja saale 😡😡😡 — Reshma Raj (@rrreshma_raj) April 20, 2017

@kamaalrkhan I have heard that humans, even animals learn from their mistakes..!!! What are you????? — Meera Prasad (@meeraprasad74) April 20, 2017

@kamaalrkhan Look who’s calling whom uneducated….gawar saale ……We are from Kerala having most literacy rate state in india……. — myteriousmallu (@mysticwaves4) April 20, 2017

@kamaalrkhan u’re afraid if u post something on facebook again, people will shred you into pieces again!!! scary cat !! u shud be ashamed of urself!!!! — Vishnu Lal SP (@VishnuLalSP) April 20, 2017

After this, fans of Lalettan gave it right back to the critic. They did not just stop at name calling, but also shared pictures of KRK and said RIP. Mohanlal is one of the biggest superstar of Malayalam Film Industry, and fans do not take it lightly when one of their favourite stars is insulted.

