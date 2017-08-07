Meyaadha maan single: Thangachi is the perfect song to play to your sister this Rakshabandan

Meyaadha maan single: Vaibhav plays a street stage performer who sings kuthu songs in Meyaadha Maan. Meyaadha maan single: Vaibhav plays a street stage performer who sings kuthu songs in Meyaadha Maan.

A new single ‘Thangachi’ from Meyaadha Maan, the first production venture of Karthik Subburaj’s Stone Bench Films, was released on Monday, timed to coincide with the occasion of Rakshabandan.

Helmed by Rathna Kumar, the film stars Vaibhav and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

With Anthony Dasan’s rustic voice and music director Santhosh Narayan’s folkish groove, Thangachi perfectly captures the naughtiness and love that siblings share. Based on the everyday interactions between a brother and sister, Vivek’s lyrics is beautifully simplistic and relatable. You find yourself smiling along with each and every line — like the opening line ‘Annabelle pei vara anbil kutti thaai vara’ (Ghost Annebelle is on her way, someone who loves me like a mother is on her way).

Vaibhav plays a street stage performer who sings kuthu songs in Meyaadha Maan. Interestingly, Vaibhav’s character is named Idhayam Murali. (For the uninitiated, Idhayam is a movie about a man who falls in love with a woman but does not express the same throughout the movie.)

But unlike the tear-jerker, Meyadha Maan looks like a fun rom-com with plenty of rustic kuthu music and wry humour. Vaibhav, last seen in the recently released Arjun-starring Nibunan. This is the first movie for Priya Bhavani Shankar, who is known for her role in the Tamil soap Kalyana Mudhal Kadha Varai.

Stone Bench Films is also producing Mercury, a film directed by Karthik starring SJ Suryah who also launched the first look of the movie with director Linguswamy. Karthik is one of Kollywood’s promising young directors who garnered both commercial and critical acclaim for Pizza, Jigarthanda and Iraivi.

