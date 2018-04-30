Inside Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja’s church wedding

Kannada actor Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja had a Christian wedding in Bengaluru. Kannada actor Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja had a Christian wedding in Bengaluru.

“It’s yet to sink in,” said Kannada actors Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja after a Christian wedding at a church in Bengaluru on Sunday.

“We have been friends for so long. And we have just got married. The feeling is very surreal,” said Meghana.

The couple have known each other for more than 10 years, including about five-years of courtship. “We will be an exemplary married couple. And we want all your blessings for that,” Chiranjeevi told the media.

The wedding was attended by the couple’s family, friends and many Kannada film celebrities. Chiranjeevi Sarja is the nephew of popular actor Arjun Sarja. Arjun was also present at the wedding. Chiranjeevi’s celebrity brother Dhruva Sarja was also in attendance.

Check out photos from Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja’s church wedding:

Meghana Raj also hails from a celebrity family. She is the daughter of well-known Kannada actors Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai.

Meghana and Chiranjeevi will get married again according to Hindu traditions on May 2 at White Petals in Palace Grounds. On Wednesday evening, the couple will host a wedding reception for family and friends at the same venue.

Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja got engaged in a private ceremony last October in Bengaluru.

