Marathi actor Sagar Shantaram Chougule dies on stage, friend pens emotional post. See pics

Sagar Shantaram Chougule was performing the role of Shahu Maharaj in the play Agnidivya when he fainted on-stage. Sagar Shantaram Chougule was performing the role of Shahu Maharaj in the play Agnidivya when he fainted on-stage.

The Marathi film and theatre industry is in a state of shock after actor Sagar Shantaram Chougule died while performing a play. The actor fainted on the stage and was rushed to the hospital by his co-actors and colleagues where he was declared dead.

Condolences from his friends and colleagues started pouring in for the bereaved family from the moment the sad news broke. One of Sagar’s friends, Kapil Mule wrote a long emotional message reminiscing about his deceased friend on social media. Kapil wrote, “Sagar was in a habit of coming late. Yesterday too he came late for practice and all of his friends made fun of him for being late. But he didn’t say anything to anyone. Citing the reason for being late, Sagar said, ‘I got ready quite early but I got late because I went to the temple of Goddess Amba.’ And then we began practising for our play.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

See Kapil Mule’s post here:

Further, he mentioned in his post that Sagar Chougule was the nephew of famous singer Suresh Wadkar and his father too was a theatre artist.

Narrating yesterday’s sad incident, Kapil Mule wrote, “Our play Agnidivya was selected for the finals of 56th State Theatre Competition. Sagar who essayed the pivotal role of Shahu Maharaj in the play was awarded a silver medal for his role in the first round of the competition. Since all of us wanted to win the final round too, we were practising very hard from last one month. Yesterday morning, more than 50 artists left for Pune and at 8 pm in the evening the play started. The updates about the same were shared on the social media too. But soon after the play started, Sagar Chougule suddenly fainted on stage. His fellow artists called for help and the doctors who were present among the audience gave him the initial treatment. But when the doctors found that Sagar was not responding to their treatment, he was taken to the hospital. It didn’t help as he died on the way to the hospital itself.”

See some old pictures of Sagar Shantaram Chougule

Sagar Shantaram Chougule as Shahu Maharaj. Sagar Shantaram Chougule as Shahu Maharaj.

Sagar Shantaram Chougule with his daughter. Sagar Shantaram Chougule with his daughter.

Sagar who is originally from Kolhapur became a proud father of a baby girl last year only. He also shared his picture with his daughter on his social media account. The actor is survived by his mother, wife and daughter.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd