Marathi actor Sagar Shantaram dies on stage after suffering cardiac arrest

In an unfortunate incident, Marathi actor Sagar Shantaram Chougule died during a theatre performance on Friday after suffering a heart attack. He was 38. The actor was in the midst of a dialogue when he suddenly fainted on stage. His co-actors and other colleagues rushed him to the hospital but he was already dead by that time.

Sagar is survived by his mother, wife and daughter. He is from Kolhapur and his body is being taken to the city today. He was in Pune as part of a drama competition. Playing the lead role of Shahu Maharaj in a drama called Agnidivya, the actor was in the city with his team. His father was also active in Marathi theatre and movies. His friends and colleagues in the Marathi theatre industry were left shocked by his sudden demise. Condolences have already started pouring in for the bereaved family.

Sagar’s death has brought back the memories of Marathi actor and dancer Ashwini Ekbote’s death who also died in a similar fashion last year. She was also performing at the Bharat Natya Mandir in Pune in October 2016 when she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was also declared brought dead to the hospital.

The 44-year-old dancer was a popular face remembered for her splendid performances in theatre, television and films. She collapsed during the closing act of programme, Natya Trividha. As it was the premier show of the programme, her close friends and relatives were present at the event. Ekbote’s parents too were among those present who witnessed her final collapse.

