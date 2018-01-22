Marathi actor Praful Bhalerao dies in a train accident

Marathi actor Praful Bhalerao died in a train accident this morning. Marathi actor Praful Bhalerao died in a train accident this morning.

Marathi actor Praful Bhalerao died in a train accident in Mumbai this morning (Monday), as reported by PTI. The 22-year-old was travelling from Malad to Goregaon when the unfortunate accident took place Eye witnesses have claimed that Praful was leaning over the footboards and lost grip once the train gained speed, and that led to his death.

Senior Police Inspector Shailendra Dhiwar, from Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) said in a DNA report, “Around 4.15 am, Praful Bhalerao tried catching a fast train going towards Churchgate from Malad platform number 2. He was reportedly standing near the compartment’s footboard and fell off from the train and went on to hit a signal poll. Due to this he sustained a head injury.”

“We got a call at 4.30 am regarding a body found on the tracks. At that hour, trains are generally less crowded so it’s possible that Bhalerao was leaning outwards when he fell. We have registered a case of accidental death, and are investigating it further,” An officer from Borivali GRP was quoted as saying according to HT.

According to the same report, the body has been sent for further inspection to postmortem.

Praful was a well-known face on Marathi television. The actor had his first burst of fame with the popular television show Kunku. Other shows where Praful has made appearances include Tu Majha Sangati, Nakushi and Jyotiba Phule. He had also worked on the Marathi film Barayan which had released recently.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd