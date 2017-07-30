Mani Ratnam: Solo starring Dulquer Salmaan looks promising, I’m looking forward to it

Mani Ratnam and Dulquer Salmaan have worked together in Ok Kanmani. Mani Ratnam and Dulquer Salmaan have worked together in Ok Kanmani.

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam is eagerly looking forward to the release of upcoming Malayalam-Tamil bilingual drama Solo, directed by his erstwhile assistant Bejoy Nambiar. “Going by the first glimpse of the film, it looks very promising. I’m looking forward to the film,” Ratnam told IANS. Solo, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, is an anthology of four stories with a mythical touch.

“It’s a collection of four different stories on earth, water, fire and wind. I can’t divulge more about the plot at this moment,” Nambiar had told IANS, reiterating the film is a genuine bilingual. “We have shot every scene twice. Once in Tamil and the second time in Malayalam. It was like shooting two films at the cost and time of making one film,” he added.

Solo, gearing up for September release, also stars Arthi Venkatesh, Dhansikaa, Dino Morea, Neha Sharma and Sruthi Hariharan.The film is jointly produced by Getaway Films and Abaam Films.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan spoke about the film during the launch of its first look.

“The audience, both in Malayalam and Tamil industry, arevery accepting and encouraging. They give us the courage to do content-rich stories. Solo’ is a very courageous film. Making an anthology series is not a simple task. We had to put in the effort of making four films. ‘Solo’ has great visuals, great music and I am very lucky to be a part of this project,” Dulquer told PTI.

“Solo is my first foray in the south. I won’t count ‘David’ because it was half dubbed and half shot as a bilingual. I count ‘Solo’ as my first film down south. This is my sincere attempt to break into both the markets. I want to stress on this fact that we have really made a bilingual,” the actor added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App