Malayalam actress abduction case: Nadir Shah falls sick during questioning

Actor-director Nadir Shah on Friday developed uneasiness soon after he appeared before the probe team in the Malayalam actress’ kidnapping case at the Aluva Police Club here. The questioning would now take place on another day, said a police official. Superintendent of Police A.V. George told the media “Shah’s blood pressure and sugar levels showed variation and he was declared unfit for questioning by medical professionals”.

“The questioning will now take place once he is fit and the High Court would be told about this decision,” said George. Earlier this month, Shah was asked to appear before the probe team and at that time, he was admitted to a hospital. After a few days, he was discharged following which he approached the High Court, seeking anticipatory bail.

Hearing his plea, the court directed him to appear before the probe team on Friday. The court also directed the probe team not to arrest him till September 18, when the court looks into his anticipatory bail plea again.

On Friday, for the second time, Shah appeared before police. He arrived at the club at 9.45 a.m and shortly thereafter, a team of medical professionals drove into the club to examine him and declared him unfit. It was in June, Shah and actor Dileep first appeared for questioning and after a marathon 13-hour questioning, both were left-off.

But on July 10, Dileep was arrested after further questioning and since then, he is in Aluva sub-jail, even as three of his bail peas were turned down. On Thursday, he filed his fourth bail, which would be heard by the trial court near here on Saturday.

The abduction took place in February, when the actress was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi. She was taken around in her vehicle forcefully for about two hours before being dumped near actor-director Lal’s home, from where the police were informed.

The key accused — Pulsar Suni and his accomplices involved in the actual abduction — were arrested a week later and following detailed questioning, police unearthed the conspiracy angle in the abduction and arrested Dileep.

