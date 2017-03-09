Malayalam actor Bhavana Menon engaged to Kannada producer Naveen. See pic

Bhavana Menon gets engaged to long time beau Naveen. Bhavana Menon gets engaged to long time beau Naveen.

Malayalam actor Bhavana Menon has got engaged to Kannada producer Naveen. The news of their engagement was revealed by the trade analyst Ramesh Bala, who shared a picture of the couple with a few friends, including Manju Warrier.

Manju can be seen congratulating the couple in the photo, which has gone viral over the social media. The ring ceremony was a private affair attended by close friends and family members. Soon the couple would also share their wedding dates.

In an interview to New Indian Express, Bhavana’s mother Pushpa revealed, “Their marriage was fixed by Bhavana’s dad when he was alive. Once the date is finalised she will be making an official announcement.The date and whether she will continue acting – all these decisions will be taken by Bhavana only.” As per the buzz, she met the young producer during the shoot of Kannada film Romeo in 2012.

Actress #Bhavana got engaged to Kannada Producer #Naveen at a simple ceremony earlier today.. Wedding date yet to be fixed.. Congratulations pic.twitter.com/5r3Zmo4TrC — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 9, 2017

Bhavana, who is at present shooting for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film Adam, had earlier spoken about her relationship with Naveen during an interview with a television channel. She said, “We were planning to get married in 2014, but it didn’t happen due to my prior commitments. I always wanted to be a person who looks his life in a very matured manner.”

On the work front, Bhavana has wrapped up Asif Ali’s Honey Bee 2 and is waiting for its release, which is scheduled for March 23. Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next Adam, the actor is rumoured to be playing the lead character in a sequel of Charlie, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy’s role.

