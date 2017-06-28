Making Irrfan Khan-starrer Doob – No Bed of Roses wasn’t bed of roses for this Bangladeshi bilingual film’s director

Irrfan Khan-starrer Doob – No Bed of Roses director is waiting for the film to release and reach its audience as soon as possible. Irrfan Khan-starrer Doob – No Bed of Roses director is waiting for the film to release and reach its audience as soon as possible.

Irrfan Khan-starrer Bangladeshi bilingual film Doob — No Bed Of Roses had its world premiere at the 20th Shanghai International Film Festival to a positive reception. The director says making the film wasn’t a cakewalk for him. Director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki said in a statement: “Making ‘…No Bed of Roses’ was literally a no bed of roses for me. But I am very happy to see top international critics’ warm reviews of the film and I have almost forgotten all the troubles we went through. Now I am waiting for the film to release and reach its audience as soon as possible. ”

The film premiered on June 25 at the Shanghai International Film Festival, with the Hollywood Reporter review praising Irrfan’s performance.”It takes an actor of Irrfan Khan’s stature and magnetism to turn an intimate separation drama into something special, and a writer-director like Bangladesh’s happy maverick Mostofa Sarwar Farooki to layer on subtleties and shades of meaning with realistic detachment that never slips into melodrama.”

“Doob – No Bed Of Roses” has already walked on a path full of thorns as it was in news earlier this year for being banned in Bangladesh because it was claimed to be loosely based on late Bangladeshi writer and filmmaker Humayun Ahmed.

It was said the movie was about Ahmed, who divorced his wife of 27 years and married an actress 33 years his junior. But the filmmaker denied that it was a biopic. Later, the film received a No Objection Certificate from the Bangladesh Film Development Corp (BFDC). It also features Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Rokeya Prachy and Parno Mittra.

