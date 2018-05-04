Majha Agadbam makers share motion logo, film to release on July 6

The mega-budget film Majha Agadbam is set to release on July 6, 2018. The mega-budget film Majha Agadbam is set to release on July 6, 2018.

The makers of Marathi film Majha Agadbam have released the motion logo of the film. Cinemantra announced the launch of its new venture, Samraaj Talkies which aims at providing a platform to showcase Marathi content full of entertainment, creativity and art. Majha Agadbam is the sequel to 2010 film Agadbam.

The mega-budget film Majha Agadbam is set to release on July 6, 2018. The story takes you through a rollercoaster ride faced by the protagonist who keeps juggling between the demands of being a daughter, a daughter in law and a wife. Director Trupti Bhoir tells the story laced with a different sense of humour.

Trupti also essays the role of a housewife and Subodh Bhave plays her husband. The movie promises to take the audience on an emotional joyride.

See Majha Agadbam’s motion poster in English:

Ever since the sequel to the super hit Marathi film Agadbam was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for to know more about Majha Agadbam. Shalini Thackeray, who has been a driving force behind Cinemantra, which also produced Lai Bhaari, starring Riteish Deshmukh, said, “The idea behind Samraaj Talkies is to encourage good Marathi content which gets lost due to lack of promotion. To make audience aware of such releases is the thought behind Samraaj Talkies.”

Agadbam was a remarkable success in the Marathi industry. Touted to be the next Marathi blockbuster, Majha Agadbam is gearing up to impress fans with its power-packed star cast and thought-provoking storyline.

See Majha Agadbam’s motion poster in Marathi:

Majha Agadbam stars Trupti Bhoir, Subodh Bhave, Usha Nadkarni, Jayant Wadkar, Tanaji Galgunde and Dr.Vilas Uzawane. It has been produced by Trupti Bhoir Films, and presented by Cinemantra and Samraaj Talkies.

