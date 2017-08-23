Photo: Mahesh Babu’s daughter gets Marathi makeover, reminds us of a young Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara’s picture is the cutest thing you would see today. Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara’s picture is the cutest thing you would see today.

Namrata Shirodkar chose to stay away from the screens after getting married to Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu but it seems their daughter Sitara has all the qualities to become an actor. While it is too soon to say anything about little Sitara, her comfort in front of the camera gives us hope. Recently, Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture of Sitara all decked up in Maharashtrian attire. Sitara was standing next to her friend who wore a Bengali saree.

Namrata shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “It’s raining Bengali and maharashtrian beauties in hyderabad ❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘😘love and more love.” The actor turned housewife has been constantly giving Mahesh fans an update about his schedule too. The actor recently shared a picture of Mahesh with his Spyder director AR Murugadoss.

The film is currently in its post-production phase and is gearing up for a grand release on September 27..

Mahesh is also busy with Bharat Ane Nenu which would mark Kiara Advani’s debut in Telugu films. The actor has also signed his 25th film, which will be produced by Dil Raju of Sri Venkateshwara Creations and C Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Films.

Mahesh 25, which is the working title, will be helmed by director Vamsi Paidipally with music by Devi Sri Prasad. There are also rumours that Pooja Hegde might play the heroine.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd