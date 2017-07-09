Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara’s pictures together highlight a different side of the actor. See photos

Mahesh Babu and Sitara’s candid pictures. Mahesh Babu and Sitara’s candid pictures.

Mahesh Babu has been setting the benchmark in terms of acting for the next generation of actors. The actor has been giving some remarkable performances over the years, making records at the box office. When it comes to his personal life, there too he is a hero. The actor, who is married to Namarata Shirodkar, is blessed with two kids, a son named Gautham and daughter Sitara. While he remains busy with his film schedules, he makes sure that he spends quality time with his kids. Namarata, who is active on social media, has shared some pictures on her Instagram profile, revealing the family man that Mahesh is.

In some candid pictures, we see Mahesh and Sitara sharing some giggles about a secret that we wished we knew, and also, sternly looking at something as if they have set some goal.They are surely giving father-daughter some relationship goals.

While Gautham has already made his debut in the film industry with Mahesh’s release, 1: Nenokkadine, we are waiting to see Sitara on the silver screen with his father too. However, the audiences have seen her glimpse during award shows, and her pictures have already made people her fan. On the work front, Mahesh is prepping up for the release of Spyder, which has been directed by AR Murugadoss. In the film, Mahesh would be seen playing the role of a spy.

While the VFX work for his film is currently in process, the star has reportedly begun shooting for his next film titled Bharath Ane Nenu.

Check out picture:

The star will reportedly be playing the role of a Chief Minister in this film.

