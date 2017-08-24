Mahanadi actors Rachana and Jeevan die in car crash

Kannada actor Rachana who stars in serial Mahanadi has passed away. Kannada actor Rachana who stars in serial Mahanadi has passed away.

The Kannada television industry has suffered a huge loss as small screen actors Rachana and Jeevan were killed during a crash on their way to Kukke Subramanaya temple on Wednesday night.

Their car collided with a parked truck near Magadi in Karnataka. Reports suggest that Rachana and Jeevan were headed to the temple to celebrate the birthday of co-actor Karthik.

Mahanadi actors Ranjith, Eric, Honnesh and Utthamm, who accompanied the deceased actors, have also suffered minor injuries. A case has been registered with the Magadi police.

While Rachana started her career with Madhubala, she went on to become a very popular Kannada actress with serials like Triveni Sangama, Madhubala and Mahanadi. Jeevan was also a part of the Mahanadi cast.

Further details awaited.

