Bucket List teaser: Madhuri Dixit plays a homemaker out to fulfil her dreams in her Marathi debut

Madhuri Dixit is a phenomenon in Hindi cinema. She is not just a diva, a dancing queen but even an epitome of grace and charm. The actor, who quit acting at her peak and embraced family life and motherhood, returned to Bollywood a few years ago. However, her selective choice of films, like Aaja Nachle, Dedh Ishqiya and Gulaab Gang has left her fans asking for more. But with her new film titled Bucket List, Madhuri is not only leaving her massive fan base excited but is also making her big debut in Marathi cinema.

Madhuri has been in the Hindi film industry for nearly three decades and enthralled her fans with her mesmerizing performance and dance moves. But in Bucket List we will get to see the glamorous actor don a simple housewife’s role and what we have seen in the teaser so far, she is acing this act too.

The teaser of Bucket List gives a peek into a homemaker Madhura Sane’s (Madhuri Dixit) life who is a daughter, a wife, a daughter in law and a mother. Amid leading a simple life, Madhura puts across a question – if anyone really understands and realises what she wants to do or to be. That’s where the focus shifts on Madhura Sane aka Madhuri’s bucket list. What follows is glimpses of the doting mother living life to the fullest while trying out new adventures in order to complete her wish list.

My #bucketlist is constantly changing as I find new challenges. The moment I cross out things done, I add a few more I want to do. But ultimately it is about embracing life and enjoying the journey… http://t.co/uGKm4krjRh — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 25, 2018

The teaser is riveting and full marks to Madhuri for nailing her part. She is real and believable just like any other Maharashtrian homemaker in the neighbourhood. For those who were sceptical about her mouthing Marathi dialogues after her 10-year long stay in Denver, Madhuri has left everyone amazed.

Bucket List also stars Renuka Shahane and Sumeet Raghavan. It is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and has been produced by DAR Motion Pictures, Dark Horse Cinemas and Blue Mustang Creations.

