LIE trailer: Nithiin and Arjun Sarja’s deception is attractive and adventurous. Watch video

The trailer and the music album of LIE featuring actor Nithiin launched on Saturday by the cast and crew in an event at Hyderabad. The film is set to release on August 11. The album has four songs – Bombhaat sung by Kasarla Shyam; Miss Sunshine crooned by Anurag Kulkarni, Sindhuri S; Laggam Time sung by Sai Charan, Sahithi Chaganti; and Freedom by Anurag Kulkarni, Ramya Behara. While the first song has been penned by Kasarla Shya, the other three have lyrics written by Krishna Kanth.

Also starring Megha and Arjun Sarja, the film has been directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and bankrolled by Ram Achanta, Gopichand Achanta, Anil Sunkara under their banner 14 Reels Entertainment. The cinematography of the film has been done by J. Yuvaraj, and the music for the movie is being composed by Mani Sharma. With its racy shots and music, the film looks to be a thriller-revenge drama.

Notably, Action King Arjun is working with Nithiin after 13 years in LIE. The duo had earlier acted together in the movie Sri Anjaneyam. Nithiin had tweeted,“Working with @akarjunofficial sir after 13 years n it still feels the same..nostalgic..welcome on board sir..” when Arjun joined the team at Los Angeles in April.

The movie has been extensively shot in the United States. Nithiin was last seen playing the lead in A Aa — a romantic comedy that also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Anupama Parameswaran.

The film was a massive hit and smashed box office records in the US. It officially became third highest grossing Telugu film in the US after S S Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’ and Mahesh Babu’s ‘Srimanthudu’.

