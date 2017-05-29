Kunal Kohli begins Telugu film with Tamannaah Bhatia, Sundeep Kishan

Tamannaah Bhatia and Sundeep Kishan will be seen in Kunal Kohli’s next Telugu movie. Tamannaah Bhatia and Sundeep Kishan will be seen in Kunal Kohli’s next Telugu movie.

Hum Tum filmmaker Kunal Kohli has started shooting for a Telugu film in London. He took to Twitter to share this happy news. He shared a photograph of a clapboard on a bed, and tweeted: “Shoot Started today in London! A Telugu rom-com. Tamannaah. Sundeep Kishan. Produced by Sachiin Joshi and Akshai Puri. Director Kunal Kohli.”

The Telugu movie is going to a be a romantic comedy and will star Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia and actor Sundeep Kishan. Kohli had won the best director award for his movie Hum Tum and has also helmed films like Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Fanaa, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and Teri Meri Kahaani.

Coincidentally, Hum Tum recently completed 13 years. Taking to Twitter, Kunal wrote, “#13YearsOfHumTum 1st solo hit & national award #SaifAliKhan. 1st best actress award #ranimukherjee. 1st hit n best dir award @kunalkohli.”

See latest tweets of Kunal Kohli:

#13YearsOfHumTum 1st solo hit & national award #SaifAliKhan. 1st best actress award #ranimukherjee. 1st hit n best dir award @kunalkohli pic.twitter.com/GBIKxHFdqf — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 28, 2017

The lead actress Tamannah also shared a photograph of herself with the director. She is sitting in front of a dressing table in a school uniform. She captioned the image: “Starting my new Telugu rom-com with Sundeep Kishan, directed by Kunal Kohli in London and produced by Akshai Puri. Sachiin Joshi, super excited.” Tamannaah has starred in the hit movie Bahubali: The Beginning and has starred opposite Ajay Devgan in Himmatwala.

Actor Sundeep Kishan also took to Twitter to share the news about working with the Veteran director and tweeted that: “Glad to be teaming up with fab talents like @tamannaahspeaks & @kunalkohli , A new age wacky RomCom by the Dir of #HumTum & #Fanaa :) ”

Glad to be teaming up with fab talents like @tamannaahspeaks & @kunalkohli ,A new age wacky RomCom by the Dir of #HumTum & #Fanaa :)#Telugu — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) May 28, 2017

The movie is being produced by Akshai Puri.

