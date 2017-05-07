Koel Mallick to star in Kaushik Ganguly’s next film, Chhaya O Chhobi

Koel Mullick to star in another off-beat film Chaya O Chhobi after Hemlock Society, and Char. Koel Mullick to star in another off-beat film Chaya O Chhobi after Hemlock Society, and Char.

Actress Koel Mallick has joined the cast of National award-winning director Kaushik Ganguly’s next film, Chhaya O Chhobi.

“Who will not go for a Kaushik Ganguly project? I had refused several offers in the past one year and was waiting for the right role, something more exciting, more interesting,” Koel told PTI.

“I remember we had worked in Jackpot in 2013 and I had been yearning to work with Kaushik da again in all these years. But I knew he was waiting for the right script,” Koel said.

Besides commercial Bengali potboilers, Koel has starred in off-beat films like Hemlock Society, and Char.

“In a Kaushik Ganguly film the chord touches your heart. His scripts have an x-factor that connects your soul,” she said.

“The character portrayed by me is nothing close to who I am and that makes it all the more challenging.”

In the last few years, Koel has delivered a string of hits like Rangbaaz (2014), Herogiri (2015) and Besh Korechhi Prem Korechhi (2015) but did not have any release last year.

“My hunger for different kind of films, to accept challenges has gone up over the years and I have to be choosy,” Koel said.

Kaushik, whose Bisorjon is still running to packed houses, said Chhaya O Chhobi is made in the ‘film within film’ format.

“It is also another love story but has a different spin from my earlier Bisorjon,” he said.

Abir Chatterjee plays the male lead in the film.

“While the audience will see another unexplored side of Abir after Bisorjon, Koel’s character has been written keeping her traits in mind. Koel is a serious and intelligent actor,” Kaushik said. The film also stars Kaushik’s wife and actor-director, Churni Ganguly.

