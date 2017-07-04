Kirik Party couple Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna engaged. See photos

Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna got engaged Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna got engaged

Days after officially announcing their relationship, the new Sandalwood couple, Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna got engaged in a grand ceremony on Monday at Virajpet in Madikeri, Karnataka. The couple took their relationship to next level by exchanging rings in front of more than 1,500 guests, including celebrities. The ceremony took place at Serenity Marriage Hall, which is owned by Rashmika’s father M Madan Mandanna.

The wedding engagement of Rakshit and Rashmika happened in both Coastal and Kodava traditions and the guests were treated to Kodava and North Indian delicacies at the function. Even North Indian and Chinese items were on the menu, said reports.

Rakshit and Rashmika met on the sets of Kirik Party, which became a super hit at the box office last year. While Rakshit had already made a mark in Kannada cinema at the time, the film marked Rashmika’s acting debut.

Well, Rashmika revealed that it was not loved at first sight for her. She fell for Rakshit after becoming friends with him first. Rashmika is more than 10 years younger to Rakshit, who last month celebrated his 34th birthday.

“Let’s do this. So blessed to have Rakshit Shetty in my life and thanks to Madhu,” Rashmika wrote on her Facebook page on her engagement day. “So sweet of you Rashmika Mandanna. In fact, I am the lucky one to have you in my life,” Rakshit tweeted.

Last month, the couple announced that they have been dating each other and will soon get married. “After my relationship with Rashmika started making headlines in the media, I decided to talk to her parents. So the media paved the way to take our relationship to the next level,” Rakshit told in a lighter vein while talking to a local news channel.

The success of 2014 film Ulidavaru Kandanthe (As Seen By The Rest) put Rakshit on the map. He played the lead role in the film besides writing and directing it. Ulidavaru Kandanthe is also being made in Tamil as Richie and it has Nivin Pauly reprising Rakshit’s role.

