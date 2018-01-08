KGF teaser: Yash’s period film looks ambitious and full of promises, watch video

Yash’s KGF teaser is here Yash’s KGF teaser is here

Kannada movie star Yash is celebrating his 32nd birthday on Monday. The actor has been missing on the big screen for more than a year as he is busy shooting for KGF, a multilingual period film, which is being made on a lavish budget. Now, with the release of its teaser, fans finally got to see a glimpse of what the filmmakers of KGF have been working on all this while. The teaser gives a sneak peek into the grand making of the film and the vigorous character played by Yash. Set in a dusty and scorching backdrop, Prashanth Neel’s second directorial outing promises a visual treat for the audience. His first film Ugramm, which was a blockbuster in 2014, also had grand visual shots that became a sort of trendsetter in the Kannada film industry. In KGF, Prashanth has seemingly upped the ante.

Going by the teaser, KGF seems to revolve around the protagonist that leads a war of an oppressed class against its oppressors. Veteran actor Ananth Nag’s voice over tells us that this film narrates a chapter of a war that dates back to 17,000 years. It is about Rocky, a badass and his battle exploits in the 70s and early 80s.

KGF is being made reportedly on a budget of Rs 50 crore, which makes it the most expensive film in Kannada so far. Besides that, the film will also have Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi versions.

Srinidhi Ramesh Shetty, the winner of the Miss Supranational India 2016, will be making her acting debut with this film. It also stars Achyuth Kumar, Nassar, Ramya Krishnan, Vasishta N. Simha among others in important roles. The film is bankrolled by producer Vijay Kiragandur for Hombale Films banner and has music by most-sought-after Sandalwood composer Ravi Basrur.

