Key scene in ‘Brahmotsavam’ to be shot in industrial estate

The makers of superstar Mahesh Babu-starrer Telugu family drama “Brahmotsavam” will film a crucial scene in the city’s popular Ambattur industrial estate early next week, a source said.

“The makers were on the lookout for a location with a factory as the backdrop. They wanted to shoot a key scene and they couldn’t afford the time to build a factory set. When they learnt about Ambattur industrial estate, they decided to shoot here,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

The scene will feature Mahesh Babu and Sathyaraj, the source said, adding that the shoot will last a “few hours”.

Directed by Srikanth Addala, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Pranitha Subhash in important roles.

Produced by PVP Cinema, the film has music by Mickey J Meyer.

