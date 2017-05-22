Keshava box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer mints Rs. 11.4 crore in three days

Keshava box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha in a still from Keshava. Keshava box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha in a still from Keshava.

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer Telugu revenge-drama Keshava grossed Rs. 11.4 crore in its opening weekend worldwide, the makers announced on Monday.

In an official statement, the makers announced that the film took a terrific opening, grossing Rs. 11.4 crore from three days worldwide.

Made on the lines of Badlapur and Payback, Keshava is the story of a man who wants to avenge the death of his parents, but there is a very big twist in the story.

The film’s protagonist suffers from a rare medical disorder, Dextrocardia, which means his heart is on the right side of his body.

On playing the challenging character, Nikhil had told IANS: “The character is that I can’t get excited or angry or even emotional. It will affect my heart. I had to hold this thought and act accordingly. It wasn’t easy because it made me feel like a different person altogether.”

In a recent interview, the Keshava star also revealed that his mother is his major support. “My mom is my biggest critic,” shared the star. “She always helps me pick best roles and movies,”

It was, in fact, his mother who helped him choose Keshava. She believed that it could be as good as Hollywood movies.

Also starring Ritu Varma, Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi Pullikonda, the film is directed by Sudheer Varma.

Sudheer and Nikhil reunited for the project after the 2013 Telugu crime-comedy Swamy Ra Ra.

The movie is receiving quite positive responses from the audience and critics alike. It is a revenge drama that is set in a fast-paced dark world.

