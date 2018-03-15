Kerala Police arrest members of Tamilrockers and DVD rockers

Reportedly, DVD rockers leaked the Malayalam hit Ramaleela starring Dileep within a few days of release. Reportedly, DVD rockers leaked the Malayalam hit Ramaleela starring Dileep within a few days of release.

The Kerala police arrested five people belonging to well-known piracy websites that were accused of illegally releasing films online. According to media reports, the anti-piracy cell of Kerala nabbed three people from Tamilrockers.com and two people from DVD rockers.

Karthi, allegedly the main mind behind Tamilrockers, was arrested in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, with two of his aides — Prabhu and Suresh. Two more — Jagan and Johnson — who belong to DVDrockers were picked up from Tirunelveli. Reports suggest that the arrests were made after a long probe.

Several complaints have been lodged against the arrested in Kerala. Reportedly, DVD rockers leaked the Malayalam hit Ramaleela starring Dileep within a few days of release. Furthermore, around seven cases have been filed against Tamilrockers including one for allegedly leaking the Mohanlal hit film Pulimurugan online. Tamilrockers are also said to be behind the leak of Pranav Mohanlal’s debut film Aadhi. However, no official complaint has been launched yet.

Police claim that they came to know about Tamilrockers through a mail that a Haryana based company sent a person who was arrested earlier in a similar case.

The fight against piracy has been a long-drawn struggle. Several Tamil films also found their way to the internet within hours of their official release. A well-known example was Ajith’s last release Vivegam which was pirated and uploaded online within a day of its release. Gowri Shankar, the admin of a popular piracy website Tamilgun.in, was arrested couple of months earlier by the Chennai police.

