Katamarayudu: Pawan Kalyan film’s pre-booking opens, already a housefull in USA

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Katamarayudu is on its way to become one of the biggest openers of 2017. The makers have already started its pre-booking at the theaters, and if we go by the tweets of trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film is already a massive hit as fans are leaving no stone unturned to get their seats reserved for the first show. In fact, the fandom of Pawan Kalyan is not only in the South but also overseas. The pre-booking has started in the USA and most of the screens have already been declared house full. Katamarayudu will be releasing over 253 screens and the premiere show will take place at 5:30 pm in every state.

While down South, there is no doubt about the film minting good money, in North India, Katamarayudu’s business might be hampered because of two major releases – Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri and Swara Bhaskar’s Anarkali of Aarah.

Pawan’s film release is nothing less than a celebration in South. If we go by how the actor has promoted his film, it seems he is following the footsteps of his brother Chiranjeevi, who made a comeback with Khaidi No 150. There is also a speculation that Pawan’s nephew Varun Tej is planning to make the most out of the star’s power. The actor’s upcoming film Mister’s theatrical trailer will be played alongside Katamarayudu.

The trailer of Katamarayudu, which was released recently, has already promised the audience that it is going to be the best remake of Ajith’s Veeram, and in some places maybe better than the original. People have already loved the on-screen chemistry between Pawan and Shruti, and if go by the promo, it promises a throwback to Pawan’s hit film Gabbar Singh, which was a remake of Salman Khan’s Dabangg. The film will release on March 24.

