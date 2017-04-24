Director-actor Kasinadhuni Viswanath wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Kasinadhuni Viswanath will be honoured with the 48th Dadasaheb Phalke Award Kasinadhuni Viswanath will be honoured with the 48th Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Renowned Telugu film personality Kasinadhuni Viswanath, who has helmed National Award-winning films like Saptapadi and Sankarabharanam, will be honoured with the 48th Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2016. A Padma Shri winner, Viswanath will be presented the Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the President of India Pranab Mukherjee during the National Film Award ceremony, to be held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on May 3.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is conferred by the Indian government for an artiste’s outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema. It consists of a Swarn Kamal (Golden Lotus), a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a shawl. The announcement came today after Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu approved the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award committee.

Being a multi-faceted personality, Viswanath, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, is known for his work both as an actor and a director, and also as a presenter of classical and traditional art, music and dance. As a director, he has made 50 films since 1965 and his work is known for its strong content, endearing narrative, honest handling and cultural authenticity.

His movies empathise with courage and frailty, aspirations and convictions, perseverance and distractions, social demands and individual struggle and have goodness of the human spirit at their core.

The stories that Viswanath told through his films were seemingly simple. They provide an uncomplicated, direct and pleasant cinematic enjoyment to the audience. His National Award-winning film, Swathi Muthyam, was India’s official entry for 59th Academy Awards (1987) in the best foreign picture category.

One of his most memorable films, Sirivennela, was a sensitive story of a blind flutist and a mute painter who fall in love with each other, over the love of music and their individual setbacks. His film, Sankarabharanam, is one of India’s most memorable classics, which was appreciated across the world.

