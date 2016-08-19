Karthi’s Kaashmora will be even better than Baahubali?

Mani Ratnam’s upcoming Kaatru Veliyidai, Karthi, went down the rabbit hole and came back as Kattappa junior Mani Ratnam’s upcoming Kaatru Veliyidai, Karthi, went down the rabbit hole and came back as Kattappa junior

The soft-spoken pilot from Mani Ratnam’s upcoming Kaatru Veliyidai, Karthi, went down the rabbit hole and came back as Kattappa junior. No, we are not hallucinating, we are giving you the first look of Karthi as Rajnayak from his upcoming Kaashmora.

The actor plays a character called Rajnayak, a warrior, in the film and his look is all Baahubali. However, the actor said that this look was visualised much before Baahubali: The Beginning came out. In fact, three years earlier! Karthi said this look — one of the three he will sport in the film — was visualised three years ago and Kattappa’s look actually came as a surprise for the team!

A press statement revealed that Kashmora, directed by Gokul, is a multi-genre film and has elements of horror, comedy and action, besides period flavour. The film also stars Nayantara who plays a princess and Sri Divya who is essaying the role of an investigative journalist.

That look, period drama and elements of fantasy — there appear to be way too many similarities with Baahubali, which will be releasing its sequel next year. The producer of Kaashmore muddied the waters further when he told NDTV in an interview, “The same VFX (special effects) studios and technicians have been used by Kaashmora as Baahubali. Though the period look in Kaashmora is only for half an hour and is based on fantasy, not history, the comparison to a full-fledged period film like Baahubali is a huge complement to our team. In fact, Baahubali has helped us in the making of Kaashmora, because we used the same VFX technicians and studios in Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Canada and Ukraine. Special effects are a major part of Kaashmora, since it’s a fantasy-period thriller.”

However, Kaashmora may go one-up on Baahubali with the introduction of a new technology. It is the first film in India to use a 360-degree omni-directional camera rig for shooting a particular sequence.

“First time we are using 360-degree omnidirectional camera rig for a particular sequence. Initially, plans were made to make use of computer generated work for this sequence, but we later came across this wonderful technology that we thought we could make use of for a perfect output,” the film’s director Gokul said in a statement earlier. “It is a multiple camera rig with a 360-degree field of view in the horizontal plane, or with a visual field that covers (approximately) the entire sphere. Omnidirectional cameras are important in areas where large visual field coverage is needed, such as in panoramic photography,” he said.

