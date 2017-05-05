Kannada TV actress Rekha Sindhu killed in car accident

Kannada TV actress Rekha Sindhu was travelling with three other people and reports say that all of them were killed in the car crash. Kannada TV actress Rekha Sindhu was travelling with three other people and reports say that all of them were killed in the car crash.

TV actor Rekha Sindhu was killed in a car accident on Friday at the busy Chennai-Bengaluru Highway. The actress was travelling with three other people and reports say that all of them were killed in the car crash. According to a Times of India report, the accident took place at Sunnampukuttai village near Pernambut.

The car was completely smashed as it collided with a truck. Reports said that all four passengers were killed immediately. Sindhu and the others were on their way to Bengaluru from Chennai.

The names of the other deceased have been reported as Abhishek Kumaran (22), Jayankandran (23) and Rakshan (20). The bodies were taken to Tirupattur Government Hospital. Police have started investigations and more details are awaited. The actor has worked in a number of Kannada and even Tamil shows.

