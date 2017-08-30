Kannada playback singer L N Shastry dies after cancer battle

Kannada playback singer L N Shastry dies of cancer Kannada playback singer L N Shastry dies of cancer

In a sad news, well-known Kannada playback singer and composer L N Shastry passed away on Wednesday at his residence in Bengaluru. He was 46.

L N Shastry was suffering from intestinal cancer and it was reportedly diagnosed in its final stages. He is survived by his wife Suma Shastry, who is also a singer.

Shastry made his debut as a playback singer with Ajagajantara in 1996 and he never looked back. He has sung more than 3000 songs. He shot to fame after singing Kolumande Jangamadevaru song from the film Janumada Jodi that came out in 1996.

He has composed music for about 25 Kannada films under his screen name Chaitanya. He made his debut as a music director with Kanasalu Neene Manasalu Neene in 1998. And he went to compose music for big movies starring Dr Vishnuvardhan, Jaggesh, and V Ravichandran.

