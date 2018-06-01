Filmmaker Santosh Shetty Kateel falls to death

Kannada filmmaker Santosh Shetty Kateel had won many accolades for his children’s movie titled Kanasu – Kannu Teredaga. Kannada filmmaker Santosh Shetty Kateel had won many accolades for his children’s movie titled Kanasu – Kannu Teredaga.

Kannada filmmaker Santosh Shetty Kateel faced a tragic death at Ermayi Falls in Ujire, Belthangady taluk on Wednesday. Santosh who was dressed in a special costume for a photoshoot accidentally slipped into the falls and drowned to death.

According to the police, Santosh and four others had planned a photoshoot for his upcoming Kannada movie. The group left for the photoshoot at Ermayi falls on Wednesday morning.

Sources at the site also reported that the team was warned against the force of the water but the crew ignored the warning. They started the work on the photoshoot where Santosh Shetty Kateel was supposed to don a heavy suit made of metal to look like a robot and get pictures clicked so that it appeared that he is standing on water. During the shoot, it is reported that he slipped along with his heavy costume and drowned.

The incident is said to have taken place between 10:15 am and 10:30 am. A village local allegedly found his body at roughly 12:30 pm.

A case has been booked under Indian Penal Code 304(a) at Belthangady police station against his four friends as they accompanied Shetty to the site without obtaining necessary permits.

After obtaining his animation degree, Santosh Shetty Kateel had worked in the TV industry first and then ventured into filmmaking. He had won many accolades for his children’s movie titled Kanasu – Kannu Teredaga.

