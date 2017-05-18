Dr Rajkumar’s wife Parvathamma Rajkumar is critical, moved to ICU

Popular Kannada film producer Parvathamma Rajkumar’s condition is said to be critical but stable. Popular Kannada film producer Parvathamma Rajkumar’s condition is said to be critical but stable.

Popular Kannada film producer Parvathamma Rajkumar, who was hospitalised recently, has now been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Her condition is said to be critical but stable. According to the doctors, next 24 to 48 hours are crucial for her.

The team of doctors attending to her at MS Ramaiah Hospital held a press conference on Thursday to provide the latest updates about her health. She is said to be suffering from respiratory problems and kidney-related ailments. After a few tests, the doctors will decide whether or not she should undergo a dialysis. Her star sons, Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar, were also present at the press meet as doctors briefed the media on Parvathamma’s health.

Shivarajkumar said that his mother’s condition is critical but stable and she is said to be responding well to the treatment. “I am worried as she is on ventilator support.But, there is no need to spread false information about her health. She is said to he doing better today than yesterday. She is under constant supervision. It will be also wrong to say she is completely out of danger until she is on ventilator support,” Shivarajkumar told the media. Her BP, vital organs are said to be functioning normally. A nephrologist is keeping a close watch on her.

Parvathamma’s family and doctors have appealed to the public to remain calm and pray for her recovery. The security at the MS Ramaiah hospital has been stepped up and police have also set up a perimeter around the hospital, in order to keep the members of the public in check.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Praveen Sood visited the hospital in the light of Parvathamma’s deteriorating health. Earlier, even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had paid a visit to the hospital to wish her speedy recovery.

Parvathamma is the widow of legendary actor Dr Rajkumar. She has three sons, Shivarajkumar , Puneeth Rajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar and all are working in the Kannada film industry. She has produced many movies under Poornima Enterprises banner.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd