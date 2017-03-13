Kannada film producer arrested for molesting a girl, beaten up on camera. Watch video

Kannada film producer Viresh accused of molestation Kannada film producer Viresh accused of molestation

In a shocking incident, Kannada film producer Viresh has been arrested in Bengaluru on the charges of molesting a girl on the pretext of casting her as a heroine in his next film. The accused was held by the police but not before being thrashed by the girl’s family and friends.

The whole drama of a group of people beating up Viresh was caught on a mobile phone camera and the footage was aired on a local television channel.

According to reports, the girl in the question works as a receptionist in Viresh’s office located in Hosur. The producer invited her to his home in Hulimavu claiming of giving her an acting opportunity in his next film. Viresh eventually tried to misbehave with the girl. However, she escaped his attempts and locked the producer inside his own house. She later informed her parents and friends, who came to the producer’s house and thrashed him before he was arrested by the police on Monday.

The video that was aired on a TV channel, shows Viresh apologising to the angry group of people, saying he made a “mistake,” even as the parents and friends of the victim continue to beat him up.

More from the world of Entertainment:

According to reports, Viresh has also filed a police complaint accusing the girl’s family of attacking him in his house. Based on his complaint a case of assault was filed against the girl’s family.

Viresh had produced Preethi Maye Husharu, which came out in 2014 and tanked at the box office. According to reports, he has a history of misbehaving with women after promising them of giving a break in acting.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd