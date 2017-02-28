Kannada film industry is changing for good, says Priya Anand

Priya Anand will make her Kannada debut with Raajakumara Priya Anand will make her Kannada debut with Raajakumara

Actor Priya Anand is all excited about her debut Kannada film Raajakumara, even as she is very impressed with the kind of women-centric films the Sandalwood industry has produced of late.

“I’m really, really surprised with the kind of movies being made in Kannada, like U-Turn. There are female-oriented films being made without a big star. In Tamil industry, if you were to make such films, it will have to be with Nayanthara or someone like that. They (Tamil filmmakers) don’t just make movies with newcomers or random actors,” she said. “The Kannada industry is really changing and it is looking really interesting.”

She said that not just commercial films but she would also love to be a part of more meaningful movies in Kannada. She finds speaking Kannada easy as it is very similar to Telugu and she hopes to be fluent in the language before her next Kannada film.

The actor made a big debut in Malayalam recently with Ezra, which had Prithviraj in the lead role. The horror-drama has emerged as a winner at the Kerala box office.

Priya will now debut in Kannada alongside Sandalwood’s big movie star, Puneeth Rajkumar. “I play a salsa dancer in the film. The worst part was that I had to teach Puneeth how to salsa dance, which is like most ridiculous thing. Everyone knows what an amazing dancer he is. But, I really enjoyed myself (during the shooting). I had fun shooting with Sarathkumar sir, Prakash Rai sir, Sadhu Kokila sir and other Kannada actors,” she said.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Priya said that she was offered a slew of films before Raajakumara but the main reason she signed this film was because of its director. “I was in Bangalore and I saw Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, and I ended up loving it. When I got a call from Santhosh, I was totally kicked. For me it wasn’t just working with Puneeth but also working with a very good director,” she said.

Priya said that she has a few film offers in Malayalam and Tamil in the pipeline and announcements on her future projects will be made soon. In the meantime, she is also part of the sequel to 2013 Bollywood film, Fukrey.

The family entertainer film, Raajakumara, is expected to hit the screens on March 24.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd