Kannada actor Parul Yadav savaged by stray dogs, hospitalised with serious injuries

In an unfortunate incident, Kannada actor Parul Yadav has been hospitalised after she was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Mumbai near her residence on Monday. According to reports, the actor was taking her pet dog for a walk and suffered serious injuries while trying to protect her pet from the stray dogs.

According to a Kannada news channel, the incident occurred near her apartment in Jogeshwari, a suburb of Mumbai around 5.30 pm when the place was bustling with people. However, when she was attacked by a group of six dogs, none came to her rescue. Parul’s sister Sheetal reportedly said that one of her neighbours rushed to her help but by then Parul has suffered multiple bite injuries on her face, hands, legs, neck, including a 3-inch deep cut on her head.

She was taken to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai where she was given anti-rabies vaccination and is still undergoing treatment. On Wednesday, she is likely to undergo an operation for her head wound.

“She is in shock. She was taken to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai for treatment. Her wounds are being nursed and the doctors treating her have said she may require surgery and she is likely to get operated on Wednesday.” said Sheetal, according to Asianet Newsable.

Model-turned-actor Parul is a popular face in the Kannada film industry. She made her acting debut in the television series Bhagyavidhaata and entered the film industry in 2011 with Kannada film Govindaya Namaha. Besides Kannada, she has acted in Malayalam and Tamil movies too. Last year, she played an important role in director Ram Gopal Varma’s multi-lingual movie Killing Veerappan, which introduced her to Telugu and Hindi film audience.

