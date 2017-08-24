Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep reunites with wife Priya, withdraws divorce petition

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep reunites with wife Priya Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep reunites with wife Priya

Amid several high-profile celebrity breakups and broken marriages, a happy news is coming from the Kannada film industry. Actor Kichcha Sudeep and his wife Priya have decided to reunite for the sake of their daughter Sanvi. Their decision has led to the withdrawal of the divorce petition in the family court.

Sudeep and Priya filed for divorce in 2015 after being married to each other for 14 years. Due to personal differences, the couple were reportedly living separately and even decided to legally annul their marriage. However, Sudeep and Priya gave the court hearings a miss several times. On Thursday, the couple’s lawyers told the family court in Bengaluru about their clients’ unwillingness to pursue the divorce petition. And they even reportedly gave a written acceptance to live together, which was accepted by the court.

The latest development has come after Sudeep and Priya were seen sharing the stage together at a function in Mysuru recently, which has sparked the speculations of reconciliation.

According to media reports, the families of Sudeep and Priya played an important role in saving the marriage. Sudeep met Priya, who has her roots in Kerala, in 2000 and the couple got hitched the next year. In 2004, their daughter Sanvi was born.

Sudeep is one of the leading stars of Kannada cinema and he is also acted in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. He played the main-antagonist in Eega, which was directed by SS Rajamouli, and his performance received a lot of appreciation. The 44-year-old actor also played a cameo in Baahubali: The Beginning. He has also been roped in for a key role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

