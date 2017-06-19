Kannada actor Huccha Venkat attempts suicide for ‘failed marriage proposal’

Kannada actor Huccha Venkat attempts suicide Kannada actor Huccha Venkat attempts suicide

Kannada actor and reality TV star Huccha Venkat on Sunday attempted suicide by consuming phenyl at his farmhouse residence in Bengaluru. A high-voltage drama unfolded outside a private hospital in Malleshwaram in the presence of the media, when his friends brought him there for medical help.

Venkat tried to kill himself after his reality TV show co-star Rachana rejected his marriage proposal. He attempted suicide after reportedly sending her a text message. Rachana and Huchcha Venkat participated as a team in the television reality show Super Jodi season 2. He has alleged that Rachana and he were in love but she refused to marry him, prompting him to take this extreme step.

“Media friends I am committing suicide now by consuming phenyl as I cannot forget the girl whom I loved. I was paired with Rachana on a reality show Super Jodi & she was in love with me,” read his suicide note, according to News 9. However, Rachana has denied Venkat’s claims about she being in love with him.

Venkat became famous after his outburst over poor audience response for his 2014 film Huccha Venkat, which was directed and produced by him, went viral on the internet. Ever since, he has frequently made appearances on the news channels and television reality shows, including Bigg Boss Kannada. He has made an identity for himself by exhibiting indecent and vulgar behaviour on television channels.

It’s worth taking note that he had earlier claimed that he was married to the Kannada actor Ramya and was later arrested after Ramya filed a police complaint against him.

