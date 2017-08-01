Kannada actor Dhruv Sharma dies, celebrities express condolences

Kannada actors Dhruv Sharma no more Kannada actors Dhruv Sharma no more

In a shocking incident, Kannada actor Dhruv Sharma passed away on Tuesday morning at a private hospital in Bengaluru due to multiple-organ failures. He was 37. Dhruv shot to fame after he displayed his terrific batting skills during the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). He was a star player of Karnataka Bulldozers, who won the championship twice under the captaincy of actor Kichcha Sudeep.

His friends and colleagues in the industry are said to be in a state of shock as reportedly nobody was aware that he was suffering from serious health issues. It is still not clear what caused him to collapse on Saturday at his house. He was later rushed to Columbia Asia Hospital for medical help, where he breathed his last on the wee hours of Tuesday.

Dhruv Sharma’s father is businessman-actor Suresh Sharma. Dhruv received his first breakthrough in 2006 with his performance in Snehanjali, which entered the Guinness Book of Records and the Limca Book of Records for featuring a speech and hearing-impaired person in the lead role. He also played for India in Deaf Cricket World Cup in 2005. However, Dhruv became a household name after his stunning performance in CCL.

The members of film fraternity and celebrities who had the opportunity to meet him during the CCL tournaments have expressed shock and condolences over the untimely death of Dhruv. He played for Katanataka team in CCL for all the six seasons.

“Am so heart broken, shaken beyond words. My dearest Dhruv Sharma you will be missed forever brother. Thank you for ur warm hugs & love. #RIP,” tweeted Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh‏.

“Can’t believe it that this gem of a guy is no more!!#Dhruv Sharma you will be missed terribly!!RIP Dhruv!!,” tweeted actress Priyamani‏.

The postmortem was carried out at MS Ramaiah Hospital. Dhruv Sharma is survived by his parents, wife and two daughters.

