Kamal Haasan’s Aalavandhan to have digital re-release

The digitally remastered version of actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan’s critically-acclaimed 2001 Tamil film Aalavandhan is all set to be released soon, a source said. “Plans are underway for the film’s re-release. Following its terrific reception at Fantastic Fest in the US last year, its local distributor has decided to bring it to Indian cinemas again. It has been digitally remastered,” a source close Kamal told IANS.

On Saturday, a leading Tamil daily published the poster of Aalavandhan, and hinted that it’s hitting the screens soon. Written by Kamal and directed by Suresh Krissna, the film is a psychological thriller which tells the story of Vijay Kumar (Kamal), a Commando and his twin brother Nandu, a psychopath suffering from schizophrenia.

Although a box-office dud, the film gained cult status over the years. The film was lauded for its narrative style, especially his use of animated action. Quentin Tarantino openly acknowledged that the animated violence in “Aalavandhan” inspired the Manga-style action in his Kill Bill films. The film, which was dubbed and released in Hindi as Abhay, also features Manisha Koirala and Raveena Tandon.

