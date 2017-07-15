Kamal Haasan’s Sabash Naidu not shelved

Kamaal Haasan’s Sabash Naidu, will be a spin-off on Kamal’s Balram Naidu character from Dasavatharam, Kamaal Haasan’s Sabash Naidu, will be a spin-off on Kamal’s Balram Naidu character from Dasavatharam,

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan’s upcoming multilingual comedy Sabash Naidu, currently put on hold for various reasons, has not been shelved, confirms a source close to the Dasavatharam star. “Kamal sir is busy with Bigg Boss show. Contrary to some reports, Sabash Naidu has not been shelved and will be revived very soon. It had to be stalled when he had a leg injury followed by some unfortunate events,” a source close to Kamal told IANS.

Last July, Haasan fractured his leg after he slipped and fell at his residence here. The injury put him out of action for nearly seven months. The team had made plans to resume shoot from last December.

“The make-up team from the US, which had to take care of Kamal sir’s prosthetic look, wasn’t available as they were on a Christmas break. Therefore, the shoot had to be pushed to this year,” the source added as quoted by IANS.

Over the years, Kamal Haasan has been treating the film industry with movies like Viswaroopam, Dasavatharam, Hey Ram, Mahanadi to name a few. His new project Sabash Naidu, will be a spin-off on Kamal’s Balram Naidu character from Dasavatharam, which is being simultaneously shot in three other languages, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Shruti Haasan and Brahmanandam.

Ramya Krishnan is popular in the Bollywood film industry for her role as Shivagami in Baahubali franchise. With films like Behen Hogi Teri, Luck, Shruti Haasan has managed to build a base for herself in the Hindi film industry.

