Kamal Haasan, RJ Balaji urge protesters to go home

Kamal Haasan tweeted, ” “This is a mistake. Aggressive police action on students passive resistance will not bear good results.” Kamal Haasan tweeted, ” “This is a mistake. Aggressive police action on students passive resistance will not bear good results.”

With police cracking down on pro jallikattu supporters, veteran cinema star Kamal Haasan today came out in support of students and youth, saying “aggressive police action on students’ passive resistance will not bear good results” and urged protesters not to resort to violence. “This is a mistake. Aggressive police action on students passive resistance will not bear good results”, Haasan wrote on Twitter.

He also appealed to the students and youth not to resort to violence. Haasan insisted that the protesters take up the non-violent path and said neither students nor public should resort to violence. He also expressed concern over violence in Alanganallur, famous for holding the sport. Meanwhile, RJ-actor Balaji requested the protesters to go home, saying the Government promulgating an ordinance in itself was success to the peaceful protests conducted over the last week.

“Instead of celebrating the first success (of making the Government to promulgate an ordinance), why are you venturing into violent protests?”, he asked in a video that was widely circulated in the social media. The protests which were held peacefully over the last week should not end like the way it is turning out now, he said.

This is a mistake. Aggressive police action on students passive resistance will not bear good results. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 23, 2017

None can take away your rights. Pls. stay calm. The highest office in the country is watching & will talk in your favour soon. Maintain calm — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 23, 2017

A looming question. When the students were calmly waiting to see what decision the assembly takes , Why preempt with police action ? — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 23, 2017

My request to the police minister.Stop harrassing peacful protesters of TN and Marina.Let the CM offer solutions arrived upon @ the assembly — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 23, 2017

Also Read | Jallikattu row: Vijay skips star-studded protest to join people at Marina Beach, see pics

“I appeal to the protesting students and public to go home. Protests are over. Please go home.” he said. Police today evicted scores of pro-jallikattu demonstrators from protest venues across Tamil Nadu, especially from Marina beach, amid incidents of stone-pelting, torching a car and mild lathicharge at a few places in the city.