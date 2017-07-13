Kamal Haasan on Bigg Boss controversy: People who celebrated me while making Vishwaroopam are now against me

Kamal Haasan says Bigg Boss is as necessary as cricket in India. Kamal Haasan says Bigg Boss is as necessary as cricket in India.

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said he doesn’t believe the reality show, Bigg Boss through which he made his television debut as a host, is tarnishing Tamil culture and the people of Tamil Nadu. His statement came in wake of the demand by Hindu Makkal Katchi on Wednesday to ban the show and arrest him for “hurting sentiments of people in Tamil Nadu by depicting obscene content”.

“I’m not answerable to those who have filed the complaint. I’m not worried about the case. I have immense faith in law and in our government. I don’t think ‘Bigg Boss’ is tarnishing Tamil culture. I have done kissing scenes in the past. Perhaps, they are seeking my arrest late,” Kamal Haasan told reporters here.

“These people perhaps have not watched similar shows. Bigg Boss is as necessary as cricket in India. I’m in a very difficult profession. People who celebrated me while making ‘Vishwaroopam’ are now against me,” he said. In its police complaint, the nationalist Hindu party demanded that the contestants of the show — such as Oviya, Gayathri Raghuram, Namitha, Ganja Karuppu and Harathi among others — be arrested as well.

On the use of cuss words in the show, Kamal Haasan said, “When we cannot stop using a bad word called caste, I hope the words used in the show aren’t as bad as they proclaim.” Asked about controversies surrounding Rajinikanth’s rumoured political entry, he said: “If he joins politics, I will question him if he doesn’t act properly in a situation. Irrespective of the government in power, I will continue to voice my opinions.”

On another note, commenting on the arrest of Malayalam actor Dileep in connection with a leading actress’s abduction and molestation case, he said: “My support is with the victim. I respect the law. It doesn’t matter if she is a heroine or a normal woman. It is the duty and responsibility of every single man, including me, to safeguard and protect women,” he said, adding the name of the actress should not be hidden.

