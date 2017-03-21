Kamal Haasan in trouble, PIL filed against him for alleged derogatory remarks on Mahabharata

The PIL comes after Kamal Haasan, in a recent interview to a Tamil channel, made a comment about Mahabharata, the ancient Hindu epic. The PIL comes after Kamal Haasan, in a recent interview to a Tamil channel, made a comment about Mahabharata, the ancient Hindu epic.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed against actor Kamal Haasan for his alleged derogatory remarks on Hindus. Members of Hindu Makkal Katchi filed the PIL in this regard in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli District Court, reported ANI. The PIL comes after the 62-year-old, in a recent interview to a Tamil channel, made a comment about Mahabharata, the ancient Hindu epic.

The actor had said, “In Mahabharata, Panchali was used as a pawn while the men gambled. She was used as a collateral and India is a country that respects and honours a book that revolves around men using a woman to gamble away as if she was a mere object.”

This particular comment has caught the attention of the members of Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK). According to reports in The Hindu, the party members filed a complaint on Wednesday at the Chennai City Police Commissionerate.

According to The News Minute, Rama Ravikumar, the state secretary of the party, stated that the actor’s comments hurt their religious sentiments and that he was ‘anti-Hindu’. He said, “When Vishwaroopam released, Muslims (several groups) had protested against the movie (for allegedly depicting the community in a negative light). He had then said that there is no safety in this state and that he should go somewhere else and live,” and added, “He does not have the guts to talk about any other religion. He is an anti-Hindu person, so we complained against him. We have been suffering for long but haven’t been saying anything.”

