Kamal Haasan and Khusbhu raise their voice against Gauri Lankesh’s murder

Kamal Haasan, who has been vocal about his opinions when it comes to government policies and TN government’s various moves, took to Twitter to share his views about Gauri Lankesh. The actor, who is currently hosting the television series Bigg Boss Tamil season 1, tweeted, “Silencing a voice with a gun is the worst way to win a debate. Condolence to all those who are grieving Gauri Lankesh’s demise.”

Not just Kamal Haasan, but also yesteryear actor and politician Khusbhu took to her official Twitter page to talk about what she thought about the current government and Gauri Lankesh’s murder. In a long series of tweets, she wrote, “If I dn’t spk nw,I wl b failing as a human n mre so as an Indian who firmly believes n tks pride in r democracy which is murdered under BJP. Murder of #GauriLankesh wakes u up with a thud n gives a stinging slap across every Indian’s face 4 bng tolerant 2 such an incompetent PM. #Anita’s suicide in TN was a stark reality 2 how BJP works n thinks only 4 themselves..how many more killings n suicides dis govt wants 2 c? A voice cn b silenced by bullets but nt d ideas who hve n will cont.”

Silencing a voice with a gun is the worst way to win a debate. Condolence to all those who are grieving Gauri Lankesh’s demise. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 7, 2017

Open threats hve unfortunately bcme d norm under BJP rule..dis man needs 2 be arrested..nothing is gng 2 scare or deter us..we stand tgthr.. http://t.co/kvxyONw8ln — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) September 7, 2017

#Anita took d extreme step wen both EPS n OPS wr busy shaking hands n masterminding 2 outdo each other wid #Modi calling d shots.. — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) September 7, 2017

If spkng agnst the govt,both in TN n Centre,mkes me intolerant,den yes,I m intolerant 2 ur ideas of punish or kill 2 b ur yes boss dog.. — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) September 7, 2017

We r letting r country fall n wat is frightening is v r watching it hppn frm a far distance..it’s r country, r INDIA, r pride.lets save it.. — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) September 7, 2017

We hve 2 collectively start a campaign to save TN..nobody has a majority yet v hve a CM,a DCM n a power-hungry #DepGenSec..who voted 4 them? — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) September 7, 2017

We hve #GauriLankesh n #Valarmathi in each of us..let not these bullets or #goondasact deter us..let us fight dis battle 2gthr till won.. — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) September 7, 2017

At d centrer v hve spineless self centered bunch of ppl n TN has ppl wid zero self-respect who r ready 2 b slimy creatures undr BJP n Modi.. — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) September 7, 2017

A voice cn b silenced by bullets but nt d ideas who hve n will cont. 2 fight against d ideas of those who r keen 2 color India in saffron.. — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) September 7, 2017

#Anita‘s suicide in TN was a stark reality 2 how BJP works n thinks only 4 themselves..how many more killings n suicides dis govt wants 2 c? — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) September 7, 2017

Murder of #GauriLankesh wakes u up with a thud n gives a stinging slap across every Indian’s face 4 bng tolerant 2 such an incompetent PM. — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) September 7, 2017

If I dn’t spk nw,I wl b failing as a human n mre so as an Indian who firmly believes n tks pride in r democracy which is murdered under BJP — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) September 7, 2017

To kill someone for their views is not Democracy, its beginnings of a Banana Republic, where violence speaks louder than words #GauriLankesh — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) September 6, 2017

No matter how dark it gets, eventually our vision adjusts and it becomes the new normal. Losing #GauriLankesh furthers that dark age. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 7, 2017

Dhabolkar , Pansare, Kalburgi , and now Gauri Lankesh . If one kind of people are getting killed which kind of people are the killers . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 5, 2017

Khusbhu combined both Anitha’s suicide and Gauri Lankesh’s murder to make her point. When noted journalist Sagarika Ghose received a threat on social media from Vikram Aditya Rana, Khusbhu retweeted and said, “Open threats hve unfortunately bcme d norm under BJP rule..dis man needs 2 be arrested..nothing is gng 2 scare or deter us..we stand tgthr..”

Shekar Kapur also took to his Twitter account and wrote, “To kill someone for their views is not Democracy, its beginnings of a Banana Republic, where violence speaks louder than words #GauriLankesh.”

Nimrat Kaur, who was last seen in ALT Balaji’s web series Test Case, tweeted, “No matter how dark it gets, eventually our vision adjusts and it becomes the new normal. Losing #GauriLankesh furthers that dark age.”

Javed Akhtar posted on Twitter, “No matter how dark it gets, eventually our vision adjusts and it becomes the new normal. Losing #GauriLankesh furthers that dark age.”

