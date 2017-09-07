Only in Express

Kamal Haasan and Khusbhu raise their voice against Gauri Lankesh’s murder

After news of journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder surfaced, many have raised their voice against this senseless act, and have also observed how Gauri's murder is one of many. From Kamal Haasan to Shekar Kapur, here is what the country's actors and directors are saying.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 7, 2017 5:05 pm
Kamal Haasan and Khusbhu raise their voice against Gauri Lankesh's murder Kamal Haasan and Khusbhu took to Twitter to express their feelings about the Gauri Lankesh murder.
Related News

Kamal Haasan, who has been vocal about his opinions when it comes to government policies and TN government’s various moves, took to Twitter to share his views about Gauri Lankesh. The actor, who is currently hosting the television series Bigg Boss Tamil season 1, tweeted, “Silencing a voice with a gun is the worst way to win a debate. Condolence to all those who are grieving Gauri Lankesh’s demise.”

Not just Kamal Haasan, but also yesteryear actor and politician Khusbhu took to her official Twitter page to talk about what she thought about the current government and Gauri Lankesh’s murder. In a long series of tweets, she wrote, “If I dn’t spk nw,I wl b failing as a human n mre so as an Indian who firmly believes n tks pride in r democracy which is murdered under BJP. Murder of #GauriLankesh wakes u up with a thud n gives a stinging slap across every Indian’s face 4 bng tolerant 2 such an incompetent PM. #Anita’s suicide in TN was a stark reality 2 how BJP works n thinks only 4 themselves..how many more killings n suicides dis govt wants 2 c? A voice cn b silenced by bullets but nt d ideas who hve n will cont.”

See | Tweets about Gauri Lankesh’s murder

She continued, “2 fight against d ideas of those who r keen 2 color India in saffron..At d centrer v hve spineless self centered bunch of ppl n TN has ppl wid zero self-respect who r ready 2 b slimy creatures undr BJP n Modi..We hve #GauriLankesh n #Valarmathi in each of us..let not these bullets or #goondasact deter us..let us fight dis battle 2gthr till won..We hve 2 collectively start a campaign to save TN..nobody has a majority yet v hve a CM,a DCM n a power-hungry #DepGenSec..who voted 4 them? We r letting r country fall n wat is frightening is v r watching it hppn frm a far distance..it’s r country, r INDIA, r pride.lets save it..”

Khusbhu combined both Anitha’s suicide and Gauri Lankesh’s murder to make her point. When noted journalist Sagarika Ghose received a threat on social media from Vikram Aditya Rana, Khusbhu retweeted and said, “Open threats hve unfortunately bcme d norm under BJP rule..dis man needs 2 be arrested..nothing is gng 2 scare or deter us..we stand tgthr..”

Shekar Kapur also took to his Twitter account and wrote, “To kill someone for their views is not Democracy, its beginnings of a Banana Republic, where violence speaks louder than words #GauriLankesh.”

Nimrat Kaur, who was last seen in ALT Balaji’s web series Test Case, tweeted, “No matter how dark it gets, eventually our vision adjusts and it becomes the new normal. Losing #GauriLankesh furthers that dark age.”

Javed Akhtar posted on Twitter, “No matter how dark it gets, eventually our vision adjusts and it becomes the new normal. Losing #GauriLankesh furthers that dark age.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 07: Latest News