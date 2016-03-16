Kali trailer: Dulquer Salmaan is angry and it looks promising

The trailer of the film, in which Dulquer plays an angry and brooding lead, was released on YouTube on Tuesday and has attracted more than 3.2 lakh views in less than 24 hours. The trailer of the film, in which Dulquer plays an angry and brooding lead, was released on YouTube on Tuesday and has attracted more than 3.2 lakh views in less than 24 hours.

Fresh from the massive success of ‘Charlie’ and post his winning of the Kerala state award for best actor for the same, Dulquer Salmaan, who is fast turning out to be Malayalam cinema’s most bankable star, is ready for his next release – Kali.

The trailer of the film, in which Dulquer plays an angry and brooding lead, was released on YouTube on Tuesday and has attracted more than 3.2 lakh views in less than 24 hours.

The trailer reflects pretty much the name of the film ‘Kali’ – a slang in Malayalam for anger. Dulquer, who stars opposite Sai Pallavi of ‘Premam’ fame for the first time, is seen playing a character who has ‘anger at the tip of his nose’ – a phrase used in the local language for a person who is extremely hot-tempered. Through most of the trailer, Dulquer huffs and puffs, fuming and frustrated at the people around him although there are tiny glimpses of his romantic relationship with Sai Pallavi.

‘Kali’ is clearly a contrast from ‘Charlie’ in which Dulquer played a happy-go-lucky man, dressed in bohemian attire, who wandered from place to place trying to make other people happy. Perhaps this is a conscious decision taken by the actor to portray before his audience the varying wavelengths of his acting prowess.

‘Kali’, directed by Sameer Thahir and written by Rajesh Gopinathan, releases on March 26.

