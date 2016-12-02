Kajol to work with Dhanush in Tamil film Velaiyilla Pattathari 2?

Kajol and Dhanush Kajol and Dhanush

Bollywood superstar Kajol is making a comeback in Tamil industry after 19 years to work in Dhanush’s next, Velaiyilla Pattathari 2 (VIP 2). According to a report in behindwoods, the actor was approached for a key role in Dhanush’s upcoming film VIP 2, which will be made under Soundarya Rajinikanth’s direction.

It is also said that Kajol also been offered a whopping sum of about Rs 4 crore to act in this film. However, an official confirmation is still awaited in this regard.

More from the world of Entertainment:

If she accepts the project, this film will be Kajol’s second Tamil film after her Kollywood debut in Minasara Kanavu in 1997 with Arvind Swamy and Prabhu Deva that became a box office hit. Incidentally, this will also be the second project to be directed by graphic designer-cum-director Soundarya, who made her debut with Kochadaiiyaan.

Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 is to be bankrolled by Dhanush under his home banner of WunderBar Films, in association with Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations. The movie is a sequel to the super hit movie, Velaiilla Pattadhari.

It is also seen that cast and crew of Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 have undergone many changes. Director Velraj has been replaced by Soundarya while Sean Roldan will be scoring music instead of Anirudh Ravichander. Amala Paul was the female lead actor in the first installment.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is busy with four films, slated to be released in 2017, and also had announced recently that he would be producing a film with Rajinikanth and Pa.Ranjith’s combination.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd