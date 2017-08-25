Kajal Aggarwal will be the ‘Queen’ of south

Vivegam actor Kajal Aggarwal confirmed that she will be doing the remake of hit film, Queen. Vivegam actor Kajal Aggarwal confirmed that she will be doing the remake of hit film, Queen.

Kajal Aggarwal, who has been a part of consecutive box office successes, recently with Nene Raju Nene Mantri and then Vivegam has now confirmed that she will be working on the remake of the hit Bollywood film Queen.

The actor has promised that she will be making the movie keeping the southern sensibilities in mind. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted and wrote, “@MsKajalAggarwal confirms doing #Queen Tamil remake.. The makers are planning to make changes and She is planning to add her own touch..”

We wonder how Kajal Aggarwal would fit in the shoes of Kangana Ranaut, who played the role of Rani in the original film. Also, one must think of the audience too. Queen was lauded by critics and audience alike. So, the film might face the same fate as Premam remake did in Tollywood.

This project also happens to be taking off after many hurdles as initially, Tamannaah Bhatia was supposed to take up the role. It was later said that Amala Paul would be doing the film, however, in a previous interview with indianexpress.com Amala had said that though she was approached for the film, they couldn’t match dates. So finally, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen playing the role of a timid girl, who sets out to explore the world and in turn, finds herself!

Other than this, Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen alongside Vijay in his upcoming film Mersal, which is slated for Diwali release. She will also be seen in Telugu films MLA and Raju Gari Gadhi 2. The actor is busy with big ticket movies currently in both Kollywood and Tollywood.

