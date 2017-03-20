Aditi Rao Hydari: Working with Mani Ratnam very nourishing

Aditi Rao Hydari: It’s a very special film. My life-long dream to work with Mani Ratnam has come true. Aditi Rao Hydari: It’s a very special film. My life-long dream to work with Mani Ratnam has come true.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari on Monday said working with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam in forthcoming Tamil romantic-drama Kaatru Veliyidai was very nourishing. At the film’s audio launch here, Aditi told media: “It’s a very special film. My life-long dream to work with Mani Ratnam has come true.” She went on to add that to work with the Roja filmmaker was like “taking a booster shot of vitamin”. “It was nourishing,” she added. On a funny note, she also said that Ratnam can’t get rid of her and that she would love to collaborate with him again.

Paired with Karthi, she plays a doctor in the film. Produced by Sri Thenandal Films, the film is slated for release on April 7. Meanwhile, For Karthi, his professional journey has come full circle after playing the lead role in director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Kaatru Veliyidai. Before debuting as an actor with 2007 film Paruthiveeran, Karthi ventured into the industry as one of Ratnam’s assistant directors.

“I was just back from the US. I met Mani sir in his office and asked him if I can join his team of assistant directors. He said, ‘you are most welcome,’ those are the first words he told me,” Karthi recalled while speaking at the audio release function of Kaatru Veliyidai in Chennai on Monday. “Working with him made me disciplined, sincere and hardworking. Karthi’s elder brother and actor Suriya, who was a special guest at the event, also said that he and his family members were overjoyed about Karthi acting in a Ratnam’s film.

